Landowner told to move 'disgusting' rubbish

Landowners have been given until 1 September to move rubbish dumped on private land near Owthorpe Road in Cotgrave, Nottinghamshire.

The rubbish, described by residents as "disgusting" and "mind-boggling", has caught fire several times.

Nottinghamshire County Council said an enforcement notice to clear the site has been served.

If this is not obeyed the council can clear the land and recover costs and the landowner could face court action.