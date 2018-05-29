Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Northampton flash flooding: Residents' clean-up under way
A clean-up operation is under way in parts of Northampton after heavy rainfall caused flash flooding.
Floodwater rose in Far Cotton after more than a month's rain fell in one hour.
The Environment Agency said the damage was caused by excess surface water and not river flooding.
-
29 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-northamptonshire-44281113/northampton-flash-flooding-residents-clean-up-under-wayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window