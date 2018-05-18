Town ready for club's Wembley debut

Media player
Brackley prepares for football club's Wembley debut
The town of Brackley in Northamptonshire is preparing for its football club's first visit to Wembley.
Sixth-tier Brackley Town side face Bromley in the Buildbase FA Trophy final on Sunday.
18 May 2018
