Homeless people given 'breakfast in bed'
Homeless people in Northampton given 'breakfast in bed'

A man who spent years sleeping on the streets is delivering breakfasts to homeless people in Northampton.

Stan Robertson started the 16:15 Breakfast in Bed Campaign in November and delivers up to 30 breakfasts, with the help of a colleague, to rough sleepers.

"When you hear the thank-yous every morning it's just amazing," he said.

  • 12 May 2018
