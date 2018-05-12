Homeless people given 'breakfast in bed'

Media player
Homeless people in Northampton given 'breakfast in bed'
A man who spent years sleeping on the streets is delivering breakfasts to homeless people in Northampton.
Stan Robertson started the 16:15 Breakfast in Bed Campaign in November and delivers up to 30 breakfasts, with the help of a colleague, to rough sleepers.
"When you hear the thank-yous every morning it's just amazing," he said.
12 May 2018
