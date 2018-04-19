Ancient henge is unearthed by archaeologists
Video

Archaeologists have unearthed circular remains which are thought to be 4,000 years old.

The henge spans 100 metres and was uncovered during building work to extend the Warth Park industrial site in Raunds.

It is understood the Northamptonshire site was known about and its existence recorded several decades ago.

