Age no barrier for young and old pen pals

Young and old Higham Ferrers residents become pen pals
School children and elderly day care centre residents have become pen pals to share stories between the generations.
Year Five pupils at Higham Ferrers Junior School, in Northamptonshire, have been writing to and receiving letters from users of the Can Do day centre in the town.
The Pen Pal Pledge is part of the School of Life Project.
17 Apr 2018
