Victims remember floods in verse

Northampton 1998 floods remembered with special poem
More than 2,000 homes in Northamptonshire were severely damaged by flash floods during Easter 1998.
Two decades on, those affected by the flooding share their memories of that day.
Local poet, G K Kingsley, has turned the stories into a poem.
11 Apr 2018
