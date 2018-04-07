Media player
Biker death: Widow's mission to change fatal junction
The widow of a biker killed at a rural crossroads has said her campaign to get the speed limit there reduced from 60mph to 40mph is "keeping her going".
Darryl Souza, 26, died in October after his motorbike hit a car as he turned on to a road near Clipston in Northamptonshire.
