Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Baby taken to Northampton school to cut bullying
Babies are being taken into schools to try to improve pupil behaviour and reduce bullying.
Teachers in Northampton, who have been trailing the project, said it seems to be working.
-
06 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-northamptonshire-43669999/baby-taken-to-northampton-school-to-cut-bullyingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window