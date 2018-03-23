Hasselbaink's 'duty' to visit war grave
Video

Hasselbaink: Why I visited black soldier's grave

Northampton Town manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has said he felt it was his "duty" to visit the grave of former Cobblers player Walter Tull.

Tull, who also played for Tottenham Hotspur, was the British Army's first black officer. He was killed in action in France in World War One 100 years ago.

  • 23 Mar 2018
