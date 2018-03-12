Warehouse badly damaged in major fire

Media player
Warehouse in Daventry badly damaged in major fire
A garden centre suppliers warehouse has been badly damaged in a large fire.
About 50 firefighters were called to Parsons Road in Daventry at 23:40 GMT on Sunday night, and a plume of smoke could still be seen on Monday afternoon.
