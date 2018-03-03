Time-lapse captures 'white out'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Time-lapse photography captures Whilton snowfall
Photographers have been making the most of the recent snowfall to capture the "Beast from the East".
Jamie Cooper, from Northamptonshire, captured the moment snow arrived near his home.
-
03 Mar 2018
- From the section Northampton
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-northamptonshire-43272490/time-lapse-photography-captures-whilton-snowfallRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window