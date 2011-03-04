Gay Britannia: Reverend Richard Coles speaks of 'hostile world'

Video

It is 50 years since the partial decriminalisation of gay sex in England and Wales.

While there is "much to celebrate" since being gay was a crime, there is "still more to be done," said Northamptonshire-based priest Richard Coles, who lives in the parish of Finedon with his partner David.

The cleric, broadcaster and former Communards keyboard player said he remembers a "hostile world" growing up - one he "had to escape to be the gay man I wanted to be", he said.