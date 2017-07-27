Decision due on £8m Daventry canal arm

Video

Planners in Daventry will make a final decision on Thursday evening on whether to spend more than £8m on a new stretch of canal.

The 0.75 mile (1.2km) waterway won't connect to the rest of the national canal network at this stage, but politicians hope funding will be found to link it to the Grand Union Canal.

Opponents have urged councillors to scrap the idea of creating a "slimline swimming pool".

But councillors believe this first phase would create a popular attraction.