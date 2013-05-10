Babies join primary school lessons to help teach empathy

Video

Babies are being brought into school classrooms to help primary school children learn about their development.

Year Four pupils at Boothville Primary School, in Northampton, have received regular visits from babies, including 11-month-old Cailen, over recent months.

Cailen has been visiting the children, aged eight and nine, since he was 12 weeks old.

Teachers say the aim is to teach them about kindness and empathy.