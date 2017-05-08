Dunstable's new M1-A5 junction and link road open

Video

After three years of works, the A5-M1 link road and new M1 junction 11a are open.

Traffic began using the long-awaited £160m road, also known as the Dunstable northern bypass, from 06:00 BST.

The 2.8-mile (4.5km) dual carriageway connects the M1 to the A505 junction on the A5.

It also joins up with the Woodside link road, which opened a month ago.

It is hoped the bypass will ease congestion through the centre of Dunstable.

