Video

A man with motor neurone disease has completed a half marathon with the help of his friends.

Dave Solomon, 64, from Northampton, had run about 30 marathons before he was diagnosed with the condition in 2015.

His wife Paula and a group of friends helped him around the Milton Keynes Half Marathon. They crossed the finish line in three hours and 14 minutes.

He said: "It was absolutely brilliant. The support we've had all the way around you couldn't beat it."