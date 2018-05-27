The dogs paddleboarding with their owners
The dogs paddleboarding with owners on Whitlingham Broad

Four-legged friends with a sense of adventure have taken to the water with their owners on stand-up paddleboards.

The event, at Whitlingham Broad, in Norfolk, was the county's first "official" meet for dogs, organisers said.

  • 27 May 2018
