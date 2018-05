Video

A 34-year-old man who became the first paralysed man to walk the London Marathon in an exoskeleton suit has now been gifted his own set of robotic legs.

They have been donated by the sponsor who supported Simon Kindleysides, from Blofield, near Norwich, during the marathon.

Mr Kindleysides was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in April 2013, which left him paralysed from the waist down.