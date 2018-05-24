Air filter injury seal released into sea

Media player
Seal released after recovering from plastic air filter injury
A grey seal that was found with life-threatening injuries after a plastic air filter become stuck around its neck has been released back into the wild.
He has been recovering at Sea Life Hunstanton, in north Norfolk, since May where staff named him Relashio - after a spell from the Harry Potter novels.
24 May 2018
