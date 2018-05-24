'My life taking photos from the air'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mike Page: 'My life taking photos over Norfolk and Suffolk'
Photographer Mike Page has created a unique aerial archive of East Anglia from the skies that spans more than 50 years.
Flying the equivalent of more than 12 times around the world, the 78-year-old has now decided not to renew his pilot's licence.
-
24 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-44233246/mike-page-my-life-taking-photos-over-norfolk-and-suffolkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window