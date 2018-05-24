'My life taking photos from the air'
Mike Page: 'My life taking photos over Norfolk and Suffolk'

Photographer Mike Page has created a unique aerial archive of East Anglia from the skies that spans more than 50 years.

Flying the equivalent of more than 12 times around the world, the 78-year-old has now decided not to renew his pilot's licence.

