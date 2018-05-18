Royal wedding marked by battered cake

Media player
Royal wedding celebrated with battered fruit cake
The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has given rise to a battered wedding cake.
It is being served by Lucy's Chips on Norwich Market to celebrate the royal occasion.
18 May 2018
