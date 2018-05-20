Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Comfort box gives Norfolk cancer patients a 'little lift'
A simple box filled with 20 items of comfort and kindness is helping women in Norfolk undergoing chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.
Oa Hackett, who lives near Norwich, developed 'littlelifts' after being diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago at the age of 28.
-
20 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-44170556/comfort-box-gives-norfolk-cancer-patients-a-little-liftRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window