Comfort box 'lift' for cancer patients
Comfort box gives Norfolk cancer patients a 'little lift'

A simple box filled with 20 items of comfort and kindness is helping women in Norfolk undergoing chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

Oa Hackett, who lives near Norwich, developed 'littlelifts' after being diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago at the age of 28.

  • 20 May 2018
