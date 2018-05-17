Media player
Royal wedding 2018: Harry and Meghan portrait on muddy van
An artist has celebrated the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by creating a portrait of the couple in the dirt on the back of a white van.
Ruddy Muddy, whose real name is Rick Minns and lives in Norfolk, has a large online following and spends hours creating each piece of "graffilthy" artwork.
17 May 2018
