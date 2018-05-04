Home dragged back from crumbling cliff
Hemsby home dragged back from crumbling cliff

The final house to be demolished on the crumbling cliff at Hemsby in Norfolk has been dragged back from danger.

Lance Martin saved his property from being knocked down by using a tractor with a winch to pull it back by 10 metres.

