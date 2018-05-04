Media player
Hemsby home dragged back from crumbling cliff
The final house to be demolished on the crumbling cliff at Hemsby in Norfolk has been dragged back from danger.
Lance Martin saved his property from being knocked down by using a tractor with a winch to pull it back by 10 metres.
04 May 2018
