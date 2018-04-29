Media player
Huggable heroes: 'Daddy cuddly toy helps my child cope'
A military wife says having a "huggable hero" toy has helped her mental health and her daughter's confidence.
Natasha Balfe, from Norfolk, suffered postpartum psychosis when three-year-old Naomi was born.
She said the toy helps with separation anxiety issues when her husband is deployed for work.
29 Apr 2018
