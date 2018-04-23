Hemsby: Erosion over time
Hemsby: Clifftop home destroyed erosion spanning 40 years

Erosion of the cliff at Hemsby, Norfolk, has left 18 homes uninhabitable over the past five years.

About 300m of coastline has been lost since the 1970s.

A Shoreline Management Plan details the estimated levels of erosion over the next 100 years.

