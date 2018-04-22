Inside a back garden nuclear bunker
Inside a Cold War nuclear bunker in a Norfolk back garden

An increase in Cold War tensions in the early 1980s prompted one man to take drastic action.

Fearing what may happen, Noel Barrett built a nuclear bunker at the bottom of his garden.

Nearly 40 years later, the bunker, in Taverham, Norfolk, is still standing and was granted Grade II-listed status in 2016.

