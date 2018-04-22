Inside a back garden nuclear bunker

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside a Cold War nuclear bunker in a Norfolk back garden
An increase in Cold War tensions in the early 1980s prompted one man to take drastic action.
Fearing what may happen, Noel Barrett built a nuclear bunker at the bottom of his garden.
Nearly 40 years later, the bunker, in Taverham, Norfolk, is still standing and was granted Grade II-listed status in 2016.
-
22 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-43840188/inside-a-cold-war-nuclear-bunker-in-a-norfolk-back-gardenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window