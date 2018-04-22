What are local councils actually for?

Media player
Town crier explains what local councils actually do
Voters in 150 council areas in England will head to the polls for local elections on 3 May.
But what services are these local authorities actually responsible for? Town crier Bob Lloyd bellowed the answer to that question in Norwich city centre.
22 Apr 2018
