Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pensthorpe Natural Park birdwatching hide opens up 'unseen views'
A new birdwatching hide at Pensthorpe Natural Park in Norfolk has been unveiled to open up previously "unseen views".
It took three years to build and was funded with a £53,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.
The site, near Fakenham, was home to BBC Springwatch from 2008 to 2010.
-
06 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-43670001/pensthorpe-natural-park-birdwatching-hide-opens-up-unseen-viewsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window