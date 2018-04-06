Birdwatching hide opens up 'unseen views'
A new birdwatching hide at Pensthorpe Natural Park in Norfolk has been unveiled to open up previously "unseen views".

It took three years to build and was funded with a £53,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The site, near Fakenham, was home to BBC Springwatch from 2008 to 2010.

