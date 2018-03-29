Media player
Great Yarmouth church targeted by fire-starter
Police are hunting for a man who started several small fires in a Catholic church.
A satanic image was left on the altar at St Mary's Church, in Great Yarmouth, on Tuesday.
Police are treating it as a religiously-aggravated crime.
29 Mar 2018
