Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Five cliff-top Hemsby homes demolished
Five homes at risk of falling into the sea have been demolished.
The properties, in Hemsby, Norfolk, were left threatened following recent storms when the beach and cliffs were washed away by waves.
Sand is being brought in to bolster the beach. It will also be used to restore a sloping access ramp to the sea from Hemsby Lifeboat Station.
-
26 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window