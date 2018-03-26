Cliff-top house demolition completed
Video

Five cliff-top Hemsby homes demolished

Five homes at risk of falling into the sea have been demolished.

The properties, in Hemsby, Norfolk, were left threatened following recent storms when the beach and cliffs were washed away by waves.

Sand is being brought in to bolster the beach. It will also be used to restore a sloping access ramp to the sea from Hemsby Lifeboat Station.

  • 26 Mar 2018