Damien Hirst: Giant sculptures unveiled in Norfolk exhibition
Damien Hirst has installed a new art exhibition called Colour Space at Houghton Hall in Norfolk.
The artist has replaced 45 Old Master paintings with his new spot paintings. The exhibition also includes giant sculptures in the grounds of the stately home.
26 Mar 2018
