Hemsby cliff-top homes demolition captured in drone footage
Demolition teams have been working to tear down five homes in Hemsby, Norfolk, after coastal erosion left them on a cliff-edge.
The village has lost 300m (984ft) of coastline to the sea since the 1970s.
24 Mar 2018
