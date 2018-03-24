Drone shows cliff-top homes' demolition
Hemsby cliff-top homes demolition captured in drone footage

Demolition teams have been working to tear down five homes in Hemsby, Norfolk, after coastal erosion left them on a cliff-edge.

The village has lost 300m (984ft) of coastline to the sea since the 1970s.

