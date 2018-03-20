Cliff-top homes start to collapse
Hemsby cliff-top homes start to collapse

Houses perched on a cliff edge have started to collapse and fall on to the beach below.

The homes at Hemsby on the Norfolk coast became perilously close to the sea after strong winds and high tides caused the sandy cliffs to erode.

