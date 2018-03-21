Media player
Two three-year-old-boys, one special friendship
Eli Taylor and Mason Lee, from Norfolk, have Down's syndrome and have been best friends since they were babies.
Their mums have created a Facebook page to help support families of children with the condition.
The Facebook page is called Best Buddies and their Adventures.
21 Mar 2018
