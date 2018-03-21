Mums start Down's syndrome support group
Two three-year-old-boys, one special friendship

Eli Taylor and Mason Lee, from Norfolk, have Down's syndrome and have been best friends since they were babies.

Their mums have created a Facebook page to help support families of children with the condition.

The Facebook page is called Best Buddies and their Adventures.

