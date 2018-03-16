'Predator' jailed for sex attack spree

Media player
'Marauding predator' Jake Killick jailed for sex attacks
A man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years after repeatedly raping an 18-year-old woman on a three-hour crime spree.
Jake Killick, 23, carried out three further sexual assaults and three robberies and was also charged with false imprisonment.
Sentencing, Judge Stephen Holt said Killick was a "high risk of serious harm to the public."
