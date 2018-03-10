Artist's creations made of junk plastic

Media player
Norwich student artists uses junk plastic to make artwork
A textile design student uses her spare time to turn old plastic wine glasses and spoons into art.
Jessica Mae Gower is studying at the Norwich University of the Arts.
10 Mar 2018
