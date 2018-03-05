Girl, eight, leads city sledge clean-up

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eight-year-old leads Norwich sledge trash clean-up
A popular sledging site has been given a clean-up thanks to an eight-year-old girl.
Amelia, from Norwich, was saddened by the litter on the city's Mousehold Heath, so took action to lead a community litter-pick on the site.
-
05 Mar 2018
- From the section Norfolk
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-43281763/eight-year-old-leads-norwich-sledge-trash-clean-upRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window