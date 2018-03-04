Snowplough train clears blocked route

Media player
Snowplough train used to clear Norwich-Lowestoft route
A snowplough train has been brought in to clear the Norwich-Lowestoft route that has been shut due to heavy snow.
Greater Anglia said the route between Norfolk and Suffolk could reopen once cleared and the systems checked.
04 Mar 2018
- From the section Norfolk
