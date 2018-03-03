Beer aims to raise cancer awareness
The Norfolk Brewhouse has created a new beer to raise awareness of testicular cancer.

Tobi's Tipple Nutchekka has been sold and served in pubs across Norfolk and Suffolk to encourage men to talk this cancer and do regular checks.

