Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Swarm of starlings causes 'roadblock' in Norfolk
A swarm of starlings was captured creating a "roadblock" in Norfolk.
Andrew Waddison recorded the sight at about 14:30 GMT on Wednesday at Flitcham, near King's Lynn.
-
01 Mar 2018
- From the section Norfolk
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-43242706/swarm-of-starlings-causes-roadblock-in-norfolkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window