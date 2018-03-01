Swarm of starlings causes 'roadblock'
Swarm of starlings causes 'roadblock' in Norfolk

A swarm of starlings was captured creating a "roadblock" in Norfolk.

Andrew Waddison recorded the sight at about 14:30 GMT on Wednesday at Flitcham, near King's Lynn.

  01 Mar 2018
