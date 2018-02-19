Aerial footage shows depot blaze
Aerial footage shows scale of North Walsham depot blaze

Aerial footage has revealed the scale of a recycling and waste depot in North Walsham, Norfolk.

The fire at Drury's Environmental Services started on Saturday and continued to burn into Sunday.

