Drone captures damage to fire-hit hotel

Attleborough Breckland Lodge fire: Drone captures hotel devastation
The devastation caused by a fire that ripped through a hotel and pub has been captured by a drone.
Seventy firefighters and 14 engines attended the blaze at Breckland Lodge in Attleborough, Norfolk.
06 Feb 2018
