'Ploughing is a drug for me'
'Ploughing is a drug for me', Norfolk man says

The smell of freshly-turned soil and a blade through the field - "nothing else comes close", said passionate ploughman George Carman.

The 23-year-old, from Norfolk, has been ploughing since he was 15.

  • 05 Feb 2018
  • From the section Norfolk
