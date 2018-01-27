Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kindertransport children: Man, 93, recalls fleeing Nazi Germany
The Kindertransport children came to England to escape Nazi Germany before war broke out.
Joe Stirling, now 93, was among them. He left his parents in Germany and never saw them again.
-
27 Jan 2018
- From the section Norfolk
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-42840760/kindertransport-children-man-93-recalls-fleeing-nazi-germanyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window