Horse procession marks trader's funeral

Video

Horse-drawn carriages provided a fitting send-off at the funeral of one of Britain's best known horse traders.

Mike Docwra, who also worked in the scrap metal business, died last month, aged 71, after a long illness.

Mourners lined the route of the cortege as it travelled through Mr Docwra's seaside home town of Great Yarmouth in Norfolk.

People from across the UK and Ireland came to pay their respects.