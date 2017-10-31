Video

An 11-month-old black pug, whose owners helped get into the Halloween spirit, has become a head-turning hit with shoppers.

Victoria, owned by Vanessa Applin from Norwich, took to the city's streets as "Spider Pug" in her latest social media adventure with pug-partner Albert.

