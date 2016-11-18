'Amazing Spider Pug' thrills shoppers

Video

An 11-month-old black pug, whose owners helped get into the Halloween spirit, has become a head-turning hit with shoppers.

Victoria, owned by Vanessa Applin from Norwich, took to the city's streets as "Spider Pug" in her latest social media adventure with pug-partner Albert.

"We just did this as a bit of fun for Halloween and the reaction has been brilliant," Mrs Applin said.

The two joined about 50 costumed pugs for a Pugoween Walk at the weekend.