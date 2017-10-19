Pictures released of lake rescue woman

Video

Police seeking help to identify a woman who was rescued from a university lake have released CCTV footage and photos.

Officers were called to the University of East Anglia campus in Norwich at 14:40 BST on Wednesday after reports of a female going into the water.

She was rescued and taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

CCTV pictures show her walking near the lake shortly before the incident. Norfolk Police has also released photos of her clothing.